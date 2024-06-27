Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The semifinal spots of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Champions Cup were decided last weekend when the quarterfinal matches took place at the BFA Wildey Turf.

There will be an all-Premier League cast for the final four with defending champions Weymouth Wales leading the group.

Last Sunday, the Carrington Village unit tamed the St Andrew Lions, by defeating them 7-1.

National winger Nadre Butcher was the chief destroyer of the Lions defense, scoring five times in the match.

Butcher scored in the 3rd, 10th, 20th, 66h and 82nd minutes.

Nadre Butcher was in fine form last weekend as he scored five times to lead Weymouth Wales to a 7-1 victory versus St Andrew Lions

Vincentian international Jante James (45th) and substitute Zeco Edmee (90th) were the other goal scorers for Wales.

Romario Reid managed a consolation goal for the boys from the east coast.

Later in the evening, the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds maintained the Premier League clubs’ dominance over their Division One opponents, as they blanked Pride of Gall Hill 2-0.

UWI Blackbirds’ goal scorer Shamari Harewood.

National Under 20 duo Rovaldo Massiah and Shamari Harewood scored in each half to set up a comfortable win for the Blackbirds.

Harewood set the stage with his goal in the 14th minute, then Massiah sealed the victory with a strike in the 83rd minute.

On Saturday evening, another Division One club fell to their superior ranked opponent, when Wotton FC came from behind to defeat Carlton Red & White 2-1 in the opening fixture.

Carlton went ahead in the 8th minute when center back Ramon Griffith turned the ball into his own net.

Ten minutes later T’Shane Lorde tied the score at 1-1, before scoring his and Wotton’s second in the 42nd minute.

T’Shane Lorde netted a brace to carry Wotton FC into the Champions Cup semifinal for the second successive year.

The all-Premiership clash between Paradise FC and Deacons FC finished 2-2 after 120 minutes of play, but the lads from Deacons Farm held their nerves to emerge 4-3 winners in the penalty shootout.

Paradise showed tremendous character to come from two-goals down and force the game into a shootout.

Jalen Branch scored the game’s opening goal in the 33rd minute and Deacons’ point man Kavion Inniss doubled the lead in the 50th minute.

Paradise’s towering center back Tyrique Bailey-Edwards cut the deficit in half in the 54th minute, while Shakarie Mottley made things even with a goal in the 65th minute.

The semifinals will kick off on Sunday, June 30 from 6 pm, when Deacons FC will come up against the UWI Blackbirds, then, in a rematch of last year’s final Wotton will face Weymouth Wales at 8:30 pm.