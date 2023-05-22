Wales extend lead in the BFA Premier League with another victory Loop Barbados

Weymouth Wales completed the first half of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League unbeaten and on course for another league title.

Last Sunday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf, the “Green Machine” won their 10th out of 11 matches and created an eight points gap at the top of the table.

Wales defeated long-time rivals Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame 3-0 and detained the Bayland boys in eighth place, just a point and position above the dreaded drop zone.

Arantes Lawrence made it 1-0 in the 21st minute, when captain Hadan “Fatty” Holligan played a cross from the right into his path and he easily converted from six yards.

Lawrence made it 2-0 in the 46th minute, as he scored via another cross, this time from the left flank, thanks to a pin-point pass from national fullback Andre Applewhaite.

Ackeel Applewhaite scored in the 74th minute to make it 3-0 and put the game out of the reach of the Dames, who offered very little resistance to the Wales attack.

The Dames created some narrow chances close to the end, but sharp-shooter Zeco Edmee was closely marked by the senior national team pair of Akeem Hill and Mario Williams, who either blocked Edmee’s efforts or forced him into very difficult shooting positions.