Wales extend lead at the top of the BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Weymouth Wales moved three points closer to claiming another Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League title last Sunday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf.

The “Green Machine” managed to fight off a courageous Paradise FC, to emerge 2-0 victors and remain at the top of the table.

Wales victory means they are now nine points clear of Brittons Hill FC, who reside in second spot with 28 points from 13 matches, one less encounter than Wales.

The table-leaders scored in the 8th minute with their first meaningful attack.

In typical Wales fashion, they played some quick passes in the middle of the pitch and then unleashed roving left back Zacharry Applewhaite, who drilled a low cross into the Paradise penalty area.

Arantees Lawrence (right) came off the bench to score the second goal for Weymouth Wales versus Paradise FC

The ball found the feet of Hadan Holligan and the Wales skipper released a ferocious right footed shot into the top right corner.

Paradise’s best effort came in the second half when captain Armando “Sugar” Lashley struck a free kick from 25 yards which was destined for the top left corner, but Wales goalkeeper Kishmar Primus produced a brilliant save.

Substitute Arantees Lawrence doubled Wales’ lead and wrapped up the victory for his team with a header in the 85th minute.

A corner from the right by Kemar Headley was met at the far post by Andre Applewhaite, who guided his header back across the goal area for Lawrence to nod in from inside the six-yard box.