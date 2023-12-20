Wales complete treble with victory in the BFA Republic Cup Loop Barbados

Weymouth Wales are the undisputed kings of local football.

The “green machine” from Carrington Village completed the treble last Sunday night when they defeated Wotton FC 6-1 in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Republic Cup final at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Wales came from behind in an encounter that was marred by multiple expulsions to brush aside their southern opponents.

The first half neither team posed a threat as the excessively wet conditions made it difficult for the players to maintain their balance, let alone play an attractive style of football.

Wotton broke the deadlock in the 69th minute, when Jabarry “Papi” Chandler received a pass from Omani Leacock, touched the ball beyond his marker and slotted the ball under the body of goalkeeper Kishmar Primus.

Weymouth Wales’ Nadre Butcher won the tournament’s Best Midfielder, Junior MVP and Senior MVP awards.

Wales equalized seconds after as Akeem Hill nodded in Elijah Downey’s in-swinging corner from the right, from just inside the six -yard box.

There was nothing to separate the teams in the second portion of the game and it meant the players had to dig deep and extend themselves for another 30 minutes of play.

In the 1st minute of extra time Zachary Applewhite crossed the ball from the right and found fellow substitute Shaquille Stewart who scored at the near post while being pressured from his marker.

National forward Nadre Butcher put further daylight between the teams when he scored Wales’ third goal in the 98th minute.

Butcher picked up the ball from inside his team’s half of the pitch, dribbled by two Wotton defenders, then goalkeeper Saheka Duke and passed the ball into an open goal.

Applewhite got on the scoresheet in 109th minute when he was played through one-on-one with Duke and calmly passed the ball into the goal after dribbling by the Wotton goalkeeper.

Renaldo Marques converted from the penalty spot in the 111th minute, and Stewart completed the goal massacre in the 114th minute.

Awards:

Best Goalkeeper: Shaquille Frank (Brittons Hill)

Best Defender: Mario Williams (Wales)

Best Midfielder: Nadre Butcher (Wales)

Most Goals: Jabarry Chandler (Wotton) & Zuhri Morris (Empire)

Junior MVP: Nadre Butcher (Wales)

Senior MVP: Nadre Butcher (Wales)