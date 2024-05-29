Wales clinch league title with win over Brittons Hill Loop Barbados

Weymouth Wales retained their Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League title last Saturday evening with a narrow 2-1 victory over Brittons Hill at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Wales amassed an unreachable 44 points from 17 matches, to earn another title and a place in the Caribbean Football Union Club Shield scheduled for later this year.

Romario Harewood sent an early message to Brittons Hill when he opened the scoring in the 4th minute, however Brittons Hill captain Romel Bynoe equalized in the 10th minute.

Midfield magician Elijah Downey scored the go-ahead goal and match winner in the 34th minute.

” It was definitely a bit more challenging than last season, but we got the job done”

National defender Andre Applewhaite said he is eagerly looking forward to the regional competition, as it serves as the ideal reward for a very competitive season.

“Honestly, it always feels great to win championships and I’m very thankful for another trophy in my career.

In my opinion this season brought a lot more competition to the league, with talented teams and players. It was definitely a bit more challenging than last season, but we got the job done.

Elijah Downey scored the match-winning and title-clinching goal for Weymouth Wales versus Brittons Hill FC

After we compete in the upcoming Champions Cup, we will be on our way to the Caribbean Club Shield being held in Curacao at end of July into August.”

In the night’s second duel, Wotton FC and First Division bound Empire SC played to a 3-3 tie.

Renaldo Bignall scored the first of his two goals in the match in the 19th minute to send Empire into the lead. Keon Harding equalized for Wotton in the 30th minute.

Andre Applewhaite was a key cog to the Wales wheel this season

Vincentian international Ozim Henderson restored Empire’s lead in the 38th minute, Harding tied the game at 2-2 three minutes later.

Bignall sent Empire into the lead for the third time in the 68th minute but Richem Atherley ensured that Wotton departed Wildey with a share of the points in the 71st minute.