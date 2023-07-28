Wales and Paradise advance to the BFA Women’s Cup Champions Cup final Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Wales and Paradise advance to the BFA Women’s Cup Champions Cup final Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Labour Minister: Pension age to rise to 68

Watch: New show ‘Courts Operation Home Transformation’ launched

Wales and Paradise advance to the BFA Women’s Cup Champions Cup final

Police destroy over $24 million in cannabis and cocaine

UPDATE: St Michael man, 49, identified as shooting victim

Meteorology graduates reminded of the importance of ‘every forecast’

BEC willing to meet with BWU

Primary Summer School changes venue from next week

Change the laws to protect workers – BWU General Secretary

Keerah to lead Pic O De Crop Finals

Friday Jul 28

27?C

Wales and Paradise won their respective semifinals to set up a mouthwatering encounter in the BFA Women’s Champion Cup

Renaldo Gilkes

10 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Tomorrow evening Weymouth Wales Women and Paradise FC ladies will meet for the second time in as many weeks, at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf.

The top two female clubs on island will battle for the BFA Women’s Champions Cup title on Saturday evening at 8 pm after achieving comfortable victories in the semifinals.

Paradise scored a goal in each half to defeat RF Prime 2-0 in the opening match.

Related Article

A 12th minute opener from Shanice Stevenson and a strike from Denea Payne in the 63rd minute was enough to book a flight to the final for the Dover ladies.

Weymouth Wales Women brushed aside FVFC Femini 4-0, thanks to an outstanding performance from national midfielder Tiffany White.

White scored in the 12th and 45th minute to spearhead the Wales attack, which had further goal contributions from sharp-shooter Rianna Cyrus (11th) and Asha Stevenson (43rd).

Wales are looking to make it double delight, after they secured the BFA Women’s Premier League, two weeks ago with a 2-0 victory versus Paradise FC.

Related Articles

Sport

July 22, 2023 01:32 AM

Sport

June 13, 2023 07:08 PM

Sport

July 3, 2023 05:48 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

UEFA removes Juventus from European competition and fines Chelsea

Community

Labour Minister: Pension age to rise to 68

Sport

Australia dismissed for 295 to lead England by 12 in 5th Ashes test

More From

Festivals

Machel Montano wants PM Mottley to consider 2-day jump for Kadooment

See also

The Soca King moved a ‘Two Days will be Fine’ Bill at Tipsy Day 2 in Barbados

Barbados News

UPDATE: St Michael man, 49, identified as shooting victim

Police investigating St George incident

Festivals

WATCH: Tipsy Music Festival Day 1 was B.I.G

Tipsy Beach Party checked many boxes for locals and visitors

Community

Labour Minister: Pension age to rise to 68

Persons who are already 60 years or older will not be affected by new measures

Caribbean News

Meteorology graduates reminded of the importance of ‘every forecast’

Graduation class comprised of students from Belize, Dominica, Jamaica, St Lucia, St Maarten, and Trinidad and Tobago

Festivals

Keerah to lead Pic O De Crop Finals

19 contestants will be take the stage for the Pic O De Crop Finals