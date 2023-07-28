Wales and Paradise advance to the BFA Women’s Cup Champions Cup final Loop Barbados

Tomorrow evening Weymouth Wales Women and Paradise FC ladies will meet for the second time in as many weeks, at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf.

The top two female clubs on island will battle for the BFA Women’s Champions Cup title on Saturday evening at 8 pm after achieving comfortable victories in the semifinals.

Paradise scored a goal in each half to defeat RF Prime 2-0 in the opening match.

A 12th minute opener from Shanice Stevenson and a strike from Denea Payne in the 63rd minute was enough to book a flight to the final for the Dover ladies.

Weymouth Wales Women brushed aside FVFC Femini 4-0, thanks to an outstanding performance from national midfielder Tiffany White.

White scored in the 12th and 45th minute to spearhead the Wales attack, which had further goal contributions from sharp-shooter Rianna Cyrus (11th) and Asha Stevenson (43rd).

Wales are looking to make it double delight, after they secured the BFA Women’s Premier League, two weeks ago with a 2-0 victory versus Paradise FC.