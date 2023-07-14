Wales 11 goals better than Silver Sands Loop Barbados

Weymouth Wales sent a clear message to league contenders in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League.

The title favorites completely demolished Abrahams United Silver Sands 11-0 in their latest premiership encounter.

Shaquille Boyce was the main man for Weymouth Wales in the match, scoring four times for the “Green Machine.”

The former national forward was offered a rare start by coach Carlos Jackman, and he repaid the coach’s trust with a sublime performance.

Boyce scored in the 8th, 37th, 51st and 56th minutes. He was supported in the goal scoring department by Sheran Hoyte who netted three times; 72nd, 82nd and 88th minutes.

Arantees Lawrence registered a brace with goals in the 49th and 57th minutes.

Janash Jaunai (78th) and Andre Applewhaite (61st) completed the score card for Weymouth Wales.

In the feature encounter Ellerton SC stayed on the heels of Brittons Hill SC, with a comfortable 3-0 victory over the inconsistent Paradise FC.

Ellerton moves onto 30 points from 15 matches, just two points behind second place Brittons Hill who have played a similar number of matches.

Anson Barrow opened the scoring for Ellerton in the 17th minute when he received a pass from former national captain Rashad Jules and toe-poked the ball beyond the advancing Jason Boxhill in goal.

Shane Codrington doubled Ellerton’s lead in the 57th minute, drilling a hard, low right footed shot into the bottom right corner.

In the 86th minute Tyrell Walrond secured the victory for Ellerton with a comfortable finish from inside the penalty area.