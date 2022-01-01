Walcott says BLP united | Loop Barbados

Barbados Labour Party (BLP) Dr Jerome Walcott speaking to the media on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Barbados Labour Party (BLP) campaign manager, Dr Jerome Walcott has dismissed speculations of disunity.

While speaking to the media on Friday outside the National Housing Corporation (NHC), Dr Walcott asserted that the Mia Mottley-led party was a “united team”.

“We are totally united and we are not disputed at this stage and we are united behind one leader. we are not deciding who is to be president and who is to be political leader,” he said.

When asked about reports that former Government senator Lucille Moe possibly jumped ship and was retained by the opposing Democratic Labour Party (DLP) as a strategist, the BLP campaign manager responded: “My information is that she was at Ilaro Court for several hours yesterday evening. So if she is working with the DLP, I don’t know what she would be doing at Ilaro Court at the same time.”

Addressing the opposition to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley calling an election 18 months before it is constitutionally due, Dr Walcott stated the decision was made recognising that more than 65 per cent of the population was fully vaccinated and the omicron variant of COVID-19 was less virulent compared to delta and alpha.

“It’s not virulent as delta or the alpha that we have had to deal with and that is where we are and that is why we think an election can be called. And, we look forward not only to having elections but look forward to having people out and about and getting children back to school that is what we want to do,” said the BLP campaign manager.

He added: “We have looked at the guidelines from the World Health Organisation. We have looked at the guidelines from the Commonwealth and indeed we have looked at models and guidelines used by other countries for the staging of elections. And remember, that we had elections last year and there was a collaboration between the EBC [Electoral and Boundaries Commission] and the COVID Monitoring Unit and devised plans for elections. Those now have just had to be modified and tweaked in various ways to allow for the holding of a general election.”

