‘Wake up’: Patrice mourning the death of fiancé Ricardo Drue Loop Barbados

“I do anything to hear your voice, wake up!”

This is all Patrice Roberts wrote on Instagram following the news of the untimely passing of her Antiguan fiancé and fellow soca artiste Ricardo Drue.

Scores of people including Patrice and Drue’s musical colleagues have since taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the news of his death.

“Condolences to you and your daughter. May God give you strength,” Fay Ann Lyons posted.

Destra Garcia said: “Condolences Patsy, I’m so sorry babe. Hard to tell you to stay strong at this time, this is a hard one! Prayers going up for you and Lilli. Drue darling may you sleep in peace. You are already missed.”

Mical Teja was also among those reeling from the news of Drue’s death. “My prayers go out to you and the family,” he commented under Patrice’s post.

Music producer Anson Soverall said “This is devastating news. I’m so sorry my deepest condolences to you and the family.”

Local vlogger Jadee posted: “Sigh gosh Boy…My condolences Pats. May the Lord keep you and your family wrapped up in His arms for such a time as this.”

Nailah Blackman added her voice to the scores of people paying tribute to the soca artiste. “All my prayers, strength and love. May God be with you and your family, she posted.”

Dj Private Ryan extended his condolences and promised to keep Patrice and her family in his prayers.

Meanwhile, Bajan artiste Rupee posted: “Love, light, prayers of strength, understanding and guidance to you, your little princess, family and friends..Dex..Cham..Cupid..the whole team…can’t believe this…so sorry to hear this…love you guys!”

“RIP Ricardo Drue, your passion for soca music and your vibrant spirit touched so many lives. Your legacy will continue to inspire us all. My deepest condolences to your family, your fiancé @patriceroberts1 and your children. May you rest in peace,” was the message posted by Olatunji Yearwood.

Nadia Batson said: “P…I’m sending you so much love and light right now❤️🙏🏽 This is really unbelievable 🙏🏽 RIP Dru…”

Ricardo Drue died at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre in Antigua earlier today, Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

According to reports, he was rushed to hospital after he was found unresponsive.