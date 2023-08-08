Waistline is the Road March for Crop Over 2023 Loop Barbados

Quan De Artist has won the 2023 Tune of the Crop title.

The Road March winner takes the crown with 11 plays at judging points. His popular and beloved track is called ‘Waistline’.

This is Quan De Artist’s first road march win.

He was the forerunner even before the season got properly underway when Bajans got wind of his track. The infectious beat and reminiscent sound of Crop Overs gone by caught the attention of locals and its accompany behind-the-scenes video featuring him and friends cemented the track into hearts and minds. Waistline was called for Road March before many producers had even put the finishing touches on their 2023 beats.

Quan De Artist had three tracks out for the season, by Waistline was the one getting the most forward, love and airplay. It also got him on to some big stages including Soca on the Hill. Backstage on the Hill he told Loop, he appreciates the love he is getting for the song.

“I getting a lot of love. Everybody showing me a lot of love. I appreciate it, getting a lot of support. Every time people see me they letting me know, ‘Yea, that is the song we like…'”

In second place for Tune of the Crop this year was Chief Diin ‘Yuh know Da’, followed by the People’s Monarch winners LeadPipe and Jus Jay with ‘Brain Freeze’.

Results released by the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) around 9:16pm on Kadooment Monday:

1st. WAISTLINE Quan De Artist 11 plays

2nd. YUH KNOW DA Chief Diin 7 plays

3rd. BRAIN FREEZE Leadpipe & Jus Jay 6 plays