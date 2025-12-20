Vybz Kartel makes Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay Top 5

King of the dancehall Vybz Kartel made the Top 5 for the first time in his career on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart.

He is featured on Travis Scott’s PBT, which glides from #7 to #5. The song also features singer Tyla.

PBT gives Vybz Kartel his fifth entry on a Billboard song chart. His previous song entries were

Pon De Floor with Major Lazer, which peaked at #41 on Billboard’s Dance Digital Song Sales chart in 2010; Ramping Shop with Spice, which topped out at #76 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart; and Fever, a certified-gold hit that stalled at #36 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip Hop Airplay and #23 on Rap Airplay charts.

Vybz Kartel is also featured on the collaborative charting single You Remind Me by DJ Khaled and featuring Buju Banton, Bounty Killer, RorystoneLove, and Kaylan, which reached #25 on the Rhythmic Airplay chart two months ago.

TBA is featured on the 17-track Jackboys 2 compilation album, which was released on July 13 via Cactus Jack Records and Epic Records. Other artistes featured on the compilation include Future, Playboi Carti, NBA Young Boy, Glo Rilla, 21 Savage, and Bun B.

Moving now to the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers log 309 non-consecutive weeks at #1 with Legend.

Meanwhile, Best of Shaggy: the Boombastic Collection by Shaggy remains at #2, Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul re-enters at #3 while his Dutty Rock set is #4.

World on Fire by Stick Figure inches up to #5, while Greatest Hits by UB40 creeps up to #6.

Stick Figure has the next three spots, Set in Stone at #7, Wisdom at #8, and Free Flow Sessions at #9.

Exodus by Bob Marley & The Wailes re-enters at #10.

Over on the Rebel Vibez Top Ten Canadian Reggae chart, Neto Yuth and Anthony B take over the #1 spot with So Long. Feels Like Home by JUNO-nominated Celena is #2, Wheel and Come Again by SkyStar holds at #3, Loving You Forever by Tesharah remains at #4, and Show Us the Way by Eddie Bullen featuring Kandice K.A.S.H., Tasha T and Mel Dube rises to #5.

Where Do I Fit In by Kashief Lindo rises to #1 on the South Florida Reggae chart, while Trench Town Legend by Alborosie steps up from #13 to #12.

Your Grace and Mercy by George Nooks moves up from #20 to #18, while Mental Health Awareness by Hopeton Lindo and Anthony Malvo debuts at #23.

For a second week Richie Stephens is on top of the New York Reggae chart with Special Lady, while We Need Love by Johnny Osbourne and Tarrus Riley is #8.

All Over the World by Lila Ike and Protoje rises from #12 to #10, while Distant Lover by Kehv is #16.

Feel Good by Royal Sounds is the sole new entry at #28. (Jamaica Observer)