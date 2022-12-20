Vybz Kartel Gets Extra Security For Fiancée’s Video Shoot At His House

Vybz Kartel’s fiancée has been keeping busy, and it appears that she is well-guarded even when relaxing at the deejay’s home.

On Monday, a video was shared online showing Sidem Ozturk surrounded by a half dozen men who appeared strong and wearing garb that looked like top-level security personnel. The video was shared on Tik Tok and captioned, “Vybz Kartel’s wifey get protection from police.” In the video, men stand guarding a fence while Ozturk sits in the middle, scrolling on her phone.

Some fans reacted to the video of the security, with some questioning whether it was for a music video. Others felt that the video was overkill. “So how mi neva see so much protection around Cardi B and Offset? the actual celebs move yahhh,” one person said. “Who gonna do her nothing thou, or she scared a Shawty?” another person asked.

Vybz Kartel recently released his ‘True Religion’ EP, which the artist says is paying homage to his muse and lady love Ozturk. The pair got engaged at the end of summer 2022, Ozturk confirmed in a Fox News interview months ago. Vybz Kartel has also shared various photos of him and the British citizen from prison. In an interview with Urban Islandz, Ozturk confirmed that she had never met the artist before he went to prison, but she was a big fan. However, after his incarceration, Ozturk has been a constant in the “Fever” artist’s life as the mother of his child, Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson, appeared to have moved on with her life.

Over the weekend, Ozturk showed evidence of her undying affection for the artist as she debuted a new tattoo on her shoulder with the artist’s full government name scribbled on her.

The artist is currently awaiting his trial, but for now, love is in the air.