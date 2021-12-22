Voting now open for Caribbean Readers’ Awards | Loop Barbados

The Caribbean Readers’ Awards is back for a second year, and voting is now open.

Hosted by Rebel Women Lit (RWL), a Jamaican book club turned global literary community, the Caribbean Readers’ Awards are 100 per cent reader-led and reader-run, a release from RWL said.

Anyone who reads and loves Caribbean literature is welcome to vote for their favourites until voting ends on December 31, 2021, RWL said, adding that people should visit its website https://www.rebelwomenlit.com/awards to vote.

All nominated books were chosen by readers and were written by an author who is of Caribbean citizenship, was born in the Caribbean, or is of Caribbean heritage with significant portions of the book set in the Caribbean.

Additionally, the release said the books must have been published in English, between November 30, 2020, and November 30, 2021, and this includes translated works and other significant rereleases.

“We’re excited to be back with another staging of the Caribbean Readers’ Awards. When we launched last year, we expected maybe a handful of bookish people to follow along and get involved, instead, there were almost 100 nominations and over 5,000 people voting for their favourite books.

“This year, 2021, has been another year for the books, and it will be interesting to see which reads resonated most with people during this time,” said Jherane Patmore, founder of Rebel Women Lit.

The categories for voting this year are Best Novel, Best Poetry Collection, Best Translated Work, Best RWL Magazine Piece, and Best Non-Fiction Book.

“Literature has long been used as a way of both escaping and understanding the world around us, and given the past two years and counting, it isn’t difficult to understand why people may need a reprieve from their reality. As a literary community, we hope to provide others with the means of escaping, and to create a safe space to question existing ways of doing things, while collectively collaborating on alternative methods to build a fairer, softer and emotionally intelligent world,” Patmore said.

After voting ends on December 31, the winners will be announced on January 9 during an online awards show.