Voters won’t be turned away | Loop Barbados

No one will be turned away from voting on Polling Day and Special Polling Day once they are in the line before 6pm.

Supervisor of Elections, Angela Taylor reiterated that despite the possibility of longer lines and the need for social distancing due to COVID-19 all persons will get to cast their ballot.

“As long as persons are in the line by 6 o’clock, they will be allowed to vote. So if it takes them down to 10pm, that would dictate the time that we are able to give the Elections result.” She was also answering the question of if Barbadians should anticipate a January 20th election result instead of learning results on the night of January 19.

Speaking to helping the electoral process go more smoothly though, she called on citizens and residents qualified to vote, to use all the hours between 6am and 6pm on the Polling Days wisely.

Taylor asked persons to utilise their lunch hours and beseeched those who work remotely or who are on vacation or unemployed to go to the polling stations throughout the mid-morning and afternoon “in the quiet time” to give those who will need to take time off from work the early hours before 8am and after 4pm, as well as lunchtime.

Sharing this similar sentiment was Chairman of the Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Attorney Leslie Haynes who agreed with Taylor wholeheartedly.

He also made an appeal to employers to be lenient and understanding that it may take in excess of an hour for someone to leave work and go vote. “Someone may be working in St Michael, they may have to vote in St James. So let them take the time and vote…It is only one day of the year.”

Haynes also welcomed the suggestion that employers can have internal rosters where possible to allow staff to go off at different hours in tranches to go vote and return to their post so the next tranche can go exercise their democratic right as well. “Employers who can afford that can put those measures in place.”

From the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit perspective, Head of the Unit Ronald Chapman said that his staff also will not be stopping anyone in the line from voting on the day as well.

Persons will be policing the line to ensure the electors comply with protocols, sanitising hands and taking temperatures before electors proceed to make their mark.

Speaking to the question of what happens if someone presents with an elevated temperature, he said, “Once persons are in the line, if you present with anything that looks like COVID, if you have a temperature, anything of that sort, you will not be turned away from voting. Let me make that abundantly clear.

“The protocols say that you will not and this is from a health perspective, the protocols do not make provision for turning anyone away.”

He explained, “there will not be any testing at sites, no testing done at the stations either, what will happen is that persons will come into the line and they will be physically distanced as per the protocols, as they enter the area where the returning officer and the election clerks are… the area where they’re going to vote their temperature will be taken if that at that point in time the temperature is elevated then they are still allowed to vote.”

For the persons with elevated temperatures specifically, they will be pulled aside and the temperature redone when it has normalised. They will then go straight in and be allowed to vote quickly.

He said that the persons in voting area will be wearing face shields and masks, these are a continuous part of the protocol, and they would then complete the sanitisation of the area.

Chapman asserted that the protocols are not designed to hinder the voting process but to add value and reduce risks.