Vivica A Fox is in Barbados to celebrate Ingrid’s big day Loop Barbados

Actress, Producer, Director and International TV Host Vivca A. Fox is in Barbados for the Golden Gala.

She arrived last night after 10:30 pm at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) and warmly embraced promoter and artiste manager Ingrid Holder.

The two hugged, danced and laughed loudly like old friends linking back up after a long time apart. The last time Vivica was on island was 11 years ago, so the reunion was very heartwarming.

The Golden Gala is in honour of Ingrid’s 50th birthday and will be held at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium tonight, Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Asked what she’s looking forward to most on this trip, she told Loop, “Celebrating my girlfriend Ingrid’s 50th birthday, heyyyyy!”

Hosting the Gala she said the show and the performances are set to be “amazing”.

But how did Vivica get to be the Golden Gala host? Ingrid said, “Well, she’s part of the Live Wire Entertainment team and we had a discussion 10 years ago that life spared she’d come and host my event – so she’s here!”

Laughing, Ingrid said that Vivica is already talking about her next trip back after the Gala for next year’s Gala.