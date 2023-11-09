Visitor to Barbados wanted for questioning Loop Barbados

A visitor to the island is currently wanted for questioning by the Barbados Police Service in connection with serious criminal matters.

Lauren Rose Desimone, whose last known local address is #9 Warners Park, Christ Church is Caucasian and of a slim build. She has long straight hair, an oval-shaped face and full eyes.

Desimone is advised that she can present herself to the Narcotics Unit, Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Churchaccompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of her choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts ofLauren Rose Desimone, is asked to contact the Narcotics Unit at 418-2631, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.