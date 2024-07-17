Visitor drowns in pool at Rockley Golf Course and Country Club

Visitor drowns in pool at Rockley Golf Course and Country Club
The visitor’s unresponsive body was discovered about 08:50am today, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Police at the Hastings/Worthing Station are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the suspected drowning of Costa Rican visitor, staying at Bushy Park, Rockley Golf Course and Country Club, Rockley, Christ Church.

The visitor’s unresponsive body was discovered about 08:50am today, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in a pool at the said golf course and country club.

The club’s pool technician discovered the body floating in the pool and reported the matter to management who then informed the police.

According to police, the deceased arrived on island on Friday, July 12, 2024 with a number of friends and was scheduled to depart the island on Saturday, July 20, 2024. 

A friend with whom the deceased was travelling, identified the body.

The police is urging anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations, to call the Hastings/Worthings Police Station at 430-7608, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

All information received will be strictly confidential.

