Visitor discovered motionless in pool at St James hotel

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is investigating the unnatural death of a visitor, which took place at a St James Hotel, on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

According to police, at about 6:48pm, yesterday, police were summoned to Palm Resort, in Sunset Crest, St James where an employee discovered the body of a man motionless at the bottom of the swimming pool located on site.

The man was a visitor to the island and a guest staying at the said hotel. He was dressed in a short black pants and bareback.

Police personnel from the marine unit recovered the body from the swimming pool, and the man was pronounced dead by a medical doctor who visited the scene.

He has been identified, however, police are withholding the release of his name pending the protocol of official notification of his immediate family.

Investigations are ongoing.