Visitations to commence at Harrison Point | Loop Barbados

Visitations at Harrison Point could commence as early as next Monday, February 21. However, these physical visits will be restricted to persons who have already tested positive for COVID-19.

There must be an element of humanity in this difficult situation.

In explaining the rationale behind the initiative, Honourable Dr Corey Forde, Head of the Isolation Facilities stated: “One of the things, certainly, we met as a team and discussed significantly was and proposing was some sort of visitation for people [because] it is difficult. When your relative is in isolation, and … you may have a video call or you may hear them on the phone but it is difficult. So, what we have come up with is a very structured process.”

Outlining that Barbados will be undertaking something which is not done anywhere else in the world, the Infectious Disease Specialist stressed that it will be done in a very structured way.

“What we are going to do, is to allow, if you are a positive individual at this time and you have a family member in there who is gravely ill, we are going to allow you to visit but in a very structured fashion. We will bring you to the facility and we will take you back because you are still in isolation and we don’t want you running about catching a bus for example. We will bring you in, in a structured way,” he reiterated.

Visits will be coordinated with those in Primary Isolation A, where the most serious patients are located. Dr Forde went on to explain that these visits will be facilitated in the afternoon and the visitors will not only be allowed to see their sick relatives but also speak to the medical personnel overseeing the care of these patients.

Highlighting that such a risk would not have been taken with the Delta variant, as it was very “tricky” and persons deteriorated quickly, Dr Forde indicated that based on international data on Omicron, the risk of re-infection was “much less” and so the visitation programme could be rolled out.

“There must be an element of humanity in this difficult situation that is being faced globally,” Dr Forde insisted.

The facility’s Client Relations Service will be responsible for all communication to those individuals desirous of visiting sick relatives and at least four visits from four different individuals will be accommodated daily, with an additional slot reserved for emergencies.

“If people are already on a visitation schedule but someone deteriorates and we really want to get that family member in then we will go by that mechanism by adding that person to that particular slot,” he further explained.

The visitors will be debriefed and given personal protective equipment, more out of an abundance of caution, to protect the patient in the ICU.

However, no one testing negative for the virus will be allowed visits to the compound as it would be “too risky”. In the interim, the facility would continue to utilise the aids presently available such as phone calls and online platforms such as Zoom and Scope to facilitate communication between patients and loved ones.

“We start here and we see how it goes. I think that element of humanity in this particular outbreak of Omicron has to change,” he said.

The Head of Isolation Facilities stated that the programme will be monitored to “see how it goes” and appealed for the cooperation and understanding of Barbadians as the team rolls out this new initiative.