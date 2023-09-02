Visible layer of dust across island for two days Loop Barbados

Over the next 36 to 48 hours there will be a layer of dust across the island.

The Barbados Meteorological Services stated that the confidence in the predictions however will decrease by 20 per cent between today, Sunday, September 3, and tomorrow, Monday, September 4, 2023.

Dust Haze

Sunday September 3

Morning

A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Forecast Confidence: 80%

Tonight

Dust-Haze Forecast Across Barbados: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Forecast Confidence: 80%

Monday September 4

Morning

Dust-Haze Forecast Across Barbados: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Forecast Confidence: 60%

Night

Dust-Haze Forecast Across Barbados: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Forecast Confidence: 60%