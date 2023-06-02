Virgin Atlantic launches inter-island service to Grenada & SVG Loop Barbados

British airline, Virgin Atlantic, announced yesterday that it is joining the Caribbean inter-island air bridge market with flights to Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines via Barbados.

The announcement was made as the company unveiled enhancements to its leisure programme.

From 14 June, travellers will be able to hop from Barbados to Grenada or St Vincent and the Grenadines to experience multi-island holidays.

“The new inter-island services are set to provide both international and local customers more opportunities to explore the Caribbean and each island’s unique personality. With an increased customer demand for experience-rich breaks, Virgin Atlantic Holidays will provide complete packages incorporating easy booking, preferred itineraries and seamless connections between the islands, each with the same premium Virgin Atlantic service they enjoy on transatlantic flights,” the airline said.

“This will also be complemented by an increase in flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines, which will operate thrice weekly this winter, with seats to St Lucia increasing by 33 per cent since last year, reaffirming the post-pandemic demand for premium, sunny getaways.”

Virgin Atlantic plans to grow its presence in the region by flying to more islands, as well as offering 150 per cent more seats in its premium cabins compared to 2019.

Virgin Atlantic will fly between Barbados and St Vincent on Wednesdays and Sundays in the summer while in the winter season, flights increase to Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays.

A 10-night all-inclusive trip to Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines for two adults with Virgin Atlantic Holidays starts at ?1035 per person. Accommodation is at Blue Lagoon Hotel and Coconut Court Beach Hotel.

The Barbados to Grenada route will operate on Tuesdays and Saturday in both summer and winter.

A seven night trip to Barbados and Grenada for two adults starts at ?2395 per person. Accommodation is at Colony Club by Elegant Hotels in Barbados and Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel in Grenada.