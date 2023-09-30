Virgin Atlantic celebrates 25th anniversary Loop Barbados

There was a celebratory atmosphere at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) on September 27, as Virgin Atlantic celebrated the 25th anniversary of the United Kingdom yo Barbados route.

The celebration which coincided with World Tourism Day was quite the spectacle much to the delight of the hundreds travels that were at the GAIA when the celebrations kicked off at 5:30 pm.

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) Chairman Shelly Williams, BTMI Chief Product Development Officer Marsha Alleyne and Virgin Atlantic Country Manager for the Caribbean Hannah Swift greeted passengers on the tarmac.

Founder of Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson, who was onboard the Virgin Atlantic flight shared a brief moment with Prime Minister The Most Honourable Mia Amor Mottley and other officials in the executive suite.