Viral: Sheep dangles mid-air from power cables Loop Barbados

A sheep was left dangling mid-air as its horns were snagged on a cable during the transport in northwest China.

The bizarre video was filmed in Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on March 4.

A truck transporting sheep came to a halt in the middle of the road, with an unexpected sight beside it—a sheep dangling from the electrical wires adjacent to the truck.

According to the sheep’s owner, Mr Ma, he was driving to transport the sheep to a pasture. Halfway through the journey, one of the sheep leapt from the truck bed, and its horns happened to catch onto the electrical wires above the truck.

Passersby noticed the unusual sight and alerted Ma, who promptly stopped the truck and rescued the sheep. Ma remarked that it was the first time in his life encountering such a bizarre incident.