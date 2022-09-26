Violent and heavy showers expected Loop Barbados

·5 min read
Home
Local News
Violent and heavy showers expected Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Violent and heavy showers expected

Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show

Hurricane advisory updated in Cayman Islands

9th in the World! Barbadian female archer wins big in Santo Domingo

Deaf Empowerment Programme making it easier for deaf, Hoh people

BCC academic performances drop, mental health pressures to blame

UK cuts taxes, boosts spending, accelerating pound’s slide

BWA receives US$350, 000 grant from USAID

Ross University welcomes new medical students

Minister sounds the alarm on anti-vaxxers

Monday Sep 26

25?C
Barbados News

Met Office will issue warnings, watches as conditions warrant

Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Here’s the weather report for today, Monday, September 26, 2022.

Barbados Meteorological Services Weather Discussion

The combination of a favorable upper-level pattern associated with a TUTT/ Low anchored across the region and the ITCZ will generate cloudy skies, scattered showers, and rain with isolated thunderstorms across Barbados and the Windward islands. While low-level convergence across the Leewards will generate isolated light to moderate showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 32-31/23

Weather Forecast

Morning

Synopsis: The Inter-tropical convergence zone is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional intermittent scattered heavy to violent showers, rain and widespread thunderstorms.

Tonight

Synopsis: A shear line will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered light to heavy showers, rain and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Violent and heavy showers expected

World News

13 dead, 21 wounded in school shooting in Russia

Caribbean News

Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida

See also

More From

Sport

9th in the World! Barbadian female archer wins big in Santo Domingo

Charlene Goddard placed second in the CAC qualifier Copa Merengue world ranking event

Barbados News

Young man fatally shot in St Philip

Police asking for public’s assistance in identifying victim

Community

Deaf Empowerment Programme making it easier for deaf, Hoh people

“This communication support service…will make a big difference to people’s capacity to be able to communicate”

Caribbean News

Odour led to discovery of 3 Jamaicans killed in New York apartment

29-year-old suspect arraigned in US court on Monday

World News

China quarantine bus crash prompts outcry over ‘zero COVID’

A nighttime bus crash that killed 27 people in southwest China this week has set off a storm of anger online over the harshness of the country’s strict COVID-19 policies.
The initial police report