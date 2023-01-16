Vincentians urged to check expiry dates on their National ID cards

Black Immigrant Daily News

Vincentians are being advised to pay attention to the expiry dates on their identification card to avoid inconveniences.

The advice comes from the Supervisor of Elections and Head of the Electoral Office Dora James while speaking on NBC Radio Face to Face Programme this morning.

James said the identification cards being issued by her department last for ten years, but many Vincentians do not pay attention to the expiry date until they are ready to conduct business.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/JAMES-ID.mp3

James is also urging businesses to be on the lookout for expired identification cards from their clients.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/JAMES-BUSINESS.mp3

She said a person’s features and personal information may change over a ten year period, therefore it is necessary for a person’s Identification Card to be updated to reflect the changes.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com