Vincentian man wanted in relation to several offences | Loop Barbados

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Rayshawn ‘Dasheen’ Gibson.

The labourer of Redemption Sharpes, Kingstown is wanted in relation to several serious offences. He is said to be armed and dangerous.

According to police, Gibson is 5′ 6″, with a slim build and dark complexion. He has plaited hair and a tattoo on his left hand and shoulder.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Gibson is asked to contact any police station or Deputy Commissioner of Police at 451-2467 or 457-1211 ext 4814 or the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department at 456-1810 or 457-1211 ext 4839.

All calls will be confidential.