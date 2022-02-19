Vincentian man dies following fatal accident at Rices St Philip | Loop Barbados

A fatal accident in St Philip has claimed the life of a 25-year-old Vincentian national.

The deceased is Zakie Williams, of Rock Hall, St Philip.

According to police, Williams was travelling on the back tray section of a Toyota Hilux along Cave Land Road, when the vehicle collided with a truck travelling easterly along Rices, Main Road, St Philip. Williams then was thrown onto the wall of Rices Pavilion.

The deceased was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

This is the fourth fatality resulting from three collisions for the year 2022.