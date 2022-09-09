Vietnam arrests famous noodle vendor for ‘anti-state’ acts

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hanoi, VietnamA noodle seller famous in Vietnam over a viral video that was widely viewed as mocking a top government official has been arrested, police said, the latest in a crackdown on critics of the country’s communist rulers.

Bui Tuan Lam, 38, who runs a beef noodle stall in the city of Danang, is accused of anti-state propaganda in posting online content that distorted guidelines and policies of the ruling party, police said in a statement late on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear which incident Lam was arrested over.

In 2021, he was summoned by police for filming himself imitating the flamboyant moves of celebrity chef Nusret G?k?e, or “Salt Bae”, days after Vietnam’s powerful minister of public security was caught on camera eating gold-encrusted steak at the Turkish chef’s London restaurant.

“Lam is also a member of many ‘civil society organisations’, which are in fact anti-state groups,” said the police statement, adding authorities had repeatedly warned him against content that insulted leaders, their honour and reputation.

