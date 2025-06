Weathering the Storm – a series exploring the preparedness and readiness of Barbadians for the 2025 hurricane season.

Episode 1

Barbados’ fishing fleet was dealt a crippling blow when Hurricane Beryl passed to the south last year. We take a look back and what was accomplished since then.

Episode 2

In this episode, we visit local stores to see which items are in high demand and how Barbadians are preparing for what forecasters predict will be a potentially active 2025 hurricane season.