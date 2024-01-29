VIDEO: Van flips in serious accident in St Philip Loop Barbados

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident with injuries at the msjor T-junction between Upper Crane and Belair in St Philip.

A two-vehicle accident has happened between a van and a Toyota Corolla sedan car. The van has flipped and landed on its roof across the ditch to the left of the left lane heading south.

Police were the first to respond to the scene, then the Barbados Fire Service and ambulance personnel.

The van driver was initially trapped in the cab but was subsequently freed before Fire officials arrived.

Family members rushed to the scene.

The road is impassable. Motorists seeking to go to Belair or Lower Crane should traverse via Union or through Diamond Valley.

A second ambulance arrived just before 8pm.