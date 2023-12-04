VIDEO: Two drivers injured in serious smash-up in Rices Loop Barbados

An empty Transport Board bus except for the driver, was involved in a serious collision with a car in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Both drivers sustained injuries as a result of the crash.

According to the Barbados Police Service Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss to Loop News, the two-vehicle accident happened at the junction of Cave Land Road and Kirtons/Rices Main Road by the Rices Pavilion in St Philip around 1:13 am, December 3, 2023.

Inniss reported that the white Kia Rio car was owned and driven by 57-year-old Seymour Evelyn of Gibbons, Christ Church and the bus owned by Transport Board was driven by 55-year-old Reuben Shepherd.

Inniss gave the brief facts as, “The motor omnibus was traveling west along Rices Main Road towards Stoute Service Station whilst the motorcar was traveling along Cave Land Road towards the junction of the two roads. Both vehicles collided resulting in significant damage to both vehicles.

“The driver of the motorcar was transported to the hospital via ambulance suffering head, neck, and back injuries. The bus driver sought private medical attention.”

The Rices/Kirtons Main Road was blocked by police and traffic diverted on Sunday morning. The car was removed from the scene around 9am. Meanwhile, the bus, which scraped the cut rock, mounted the sidewalk and ran off the road through the bus stop before stopping in a farmer’s ground. A tow truck was at the scene to move the damaged bus around 9:15am.