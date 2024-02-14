VIDEO: Tricia Watson brings new energy to fight for Bajan rights Loop Barbados

Tricia Watson has a long history of championing for the betterment of her fellow Barbadian citizens, and now she can directly have a say from where the laws are passed – Parliament.

Tricia was sworn in as an Opposition Senator on Tuesday, February 13 at State House by President of Barbados Her Excellency The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason.

“I am honoured and humbled at having been offered this opportunity to serve by the Leader of the Opposition Mr Ralph Thorne, and excited as well because it is important work and it is work I have been interested in for a long time,” she told Loop News.

The attorney-at-law has spent over ten years as in-house counsel and regulatory advisor at Cable and Wireless (Barbados) Limited. This vast experience led to her advising the Government of Barbados on reforms necessary to liberalise and modernise the electricity sector during negotiations with Barbados Light and Power Company Limited (BLPC). She has also served as a legal expert on the Prime Minister’s special advisory team after the 2019 two-day island-wide power outage.

Tricia was the first ever chairman of the Electric Light and Power Advisory Committee formed in 2015, where she advised Government on energy policy and regulation in the inaugural stages of operationalising the Electric Light and Power Act.

Influenced by her background, Tricia has been actively working as an energy justice advocate. This is something that she wishes to further pursue during her tenure in the Upper House.

“My recent public advocacy has been focused on energy justice and that is something that has been very important to me given that energy, electricity access and the host of energy goes to the heart of our functioning as individuals, as a society and as an economy and so I will continue to remain that focused,” she indicated.

As the leading electricity rate-case intervenor for over two years, Tricia has been representing citizens in the recent rate increase applications to the Fair Trading Commission filed by the BLPC.

In her new role as Senator, Tricia will be extending her public activism efforts beyond the energy sector.

“I am prepared when matters come before the Senate to do the work that is necessary, to analyse those Bills that come before the Senate and to represent the interests of Barbadians in ensuring that the policies serve our overall interests, protect interest groups or elements of society that tend to be more vulnerable but also to ensure that the rule of law obtains – that is critical.”

She emphasised that it was her intention to keep democracy in Barbados, as some sections of the country raise concerns on the stifling of their rights.

“With recent discussions on the Cybercrime Bill, there is an air of Barbadians feeling that their right to express themselves freely is under threat and there is some suggestion that freedom of expression does not mean freedom of speech.

“Freedom of speech is embedded in the right that is stated in the Constitution as freedom of expression. When you suggest to Barbadians that their speech will be policed so closely that they may find themselves before the law courts and there is the suggestion that it will all come out in the wash in the law courts – for me that is very dismissive, it is condescending [and] it is callous . . . . You will find you are under the hammer if you have to respond to an allegation that you have breached that Bill. That Bill is very problematic contrary to what has been said to us,” Tricia told Loop.

“The most serious element of it is that it causes Barbadians to operate under a sense of fear – fear about criticising the Government, comments on Government policy and being frank in any commentary that they make and that certainly goes to the heart of democracy, our democratic values, which must be maintained.

“It is my intention to ensure that the Constitution of Barbados is observed and enforced in a real way in my work as a Senator for the people of Barbados,” she stressed.