VIDEO: Biggest grass fire for 2024 still going in Webb Hill Loop Barbados

Firefighters today coordinated responses and tackled one of the largest grass fires for the year 2024 so far.

Billows of smoke were blown by winds across St Philip from Golden Grove down to Church Village as acres of land were burnt in a huge grass fire.

Fires were ongoing on both sides of Golden Grove Road for hours today, Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Loop understands that more than 12 hours after the first time of call to the Barbados Fire Service Control Centre, the blaze has reignited tonight around 11:30pm.

The fires farthest East were across Golden Grove, while the fires to the West of Golden Grove Road were in Webb Hill and spread down to Vineyard Cul-de-sac.

Firefighters from Bridgetown, Worthing and St John Fire Stations were battling and monitoring the huge grass fires throughout today. The time of call for the fire in Vineyard was 11:54 am and the scene was under the command of FO Collymore and three fire officers from St John Fire Station. Golden Grove was tackled by LFO Gaskin and three fire officers from Worthing at 1:40pm and water tender 3 with LFO Slocombe and three fire officers from Bridgetown Fire Station around 5:10pm.

Fires were reigniting across the thousands of square kilometres from morning to evening from Golden Grove through Oughterson to Vineyard to the West of Highway 3.

The fires surrounded the old Pollard Hill plantation. Over in Vineyard, the fire and smoke had residents at at least one residence in Vineyard Cul-de-sac taking precautionary measures. A mum with a baby and young child were seen evacuating while another family member used a hose to wet down the front yard and the perimeter of the wooden home.

Tonight, at 11:33 pm a water tender was once again dispatched from St John Fire Station as the fire at Webb Hill has resumed.

Asthmatics and persons with respiratory issues should take care if residing to the South of the grass fire.