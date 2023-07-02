‘Victory’ for KFC staff says BWU, no retaliation against protesters Loop Barbados

[Update: 6:30 pm, July 1, 2023]

The Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) has declared a victory for the staff of three branches of KFC after an all-night 15-hour meeting.

On social the Union explained that so far the Labour Office has placed a temporary closure on the Warrens, Oistins and Hastings branches until the issues raised are appropriately rectified.

BWU General Secretary Toni Moore also shared that efforts are ongoing by the company to stop the issues at other branches to prevent more closures and or work stoppages.

She said that prohibition notices were put on the three locations involved in the talks for remedial work to be conducted

“[But] It is not only at these three locations but it is at other locations across KFC that we have similar challenges and the company has undertaken that it would exercise its utmost effort to ensure that at those locations, workers don’t have to come out as well.”

The Union was also given the assurance by KFC’s management that yesterday’s demonstrators will face no retaliation.

[Original story]

Employees of fast food restaurant, KFC with the help and guidance of the Barbados Workers’ Union got a seat at the negotiation table with management after openly expressing their frustrations, which surrounded the poor working conditions they have been made to endure for as long as they can remember.

The employees, particularly those assigned the KFC Oistins, Christ Church branch, initiated a protest on Friday, June 30,and called in the BWU.

This protest was highly publicised with BWU posting clips to their socials in real-time. The clip that caused the most chatter and generate public ire was one posted allegedly after management locked the front door of the establishment in an attempt to stop workers from leaving the compound. This attempt though, proved futile.

Speaking to a BWU representative, in a video making rounds on social media, one employee explained in detail, the major issues which led to the protest.

“We need a raise! We can’t be working for $8.50 an hour for nothing!” the female employee fumed.

Another female employee interjected:

“It is madness! It needs to change! It really needs to change.”

The employee continued by explaining her discomfort with her working conditions which she said was extremely hot due to the lack of fans and Air Conditioning.

“…and another thing, in there does be real hot. Them got ACs that don’t even work, you understand? Fans that want cleaning; the fans are full with dust, the flour all up in the AC. We don’t get nothing from that, and we does be in there baking.”

Another issue the upset employee highlighted was a smell she posited comes from the washrooms.

“The smell from the bathrooms…when you open the chiller the stench does be horrible, very much horrible! […] The bathrooms alone does be very hot, you can’t go in the bathroom and do what you have to do in peace and it is very small.”

She did not only speak on behalf of in-house staff, she added a plea for the delivery staff as well.

“…and drivers, them does don’t be in the wrong and them does get fired easy,” another employee added.

However, it was the unempathetic actions of management and lack of breaks that made the situation even more unbearable, an employee revealed.

“…All them [management] care about is about the customers, about themselves and nothing else. We are not comfortable in there.

“Every minute each of us getting sick. We are getting sicker and sicker. We do not get any breaks at all now. When we first get here, we was getting break for like a week. After that week, break done!”

Following a successful protest, which led to talks between KFC and the Labour Department, the employee added that she was thankful that the BWU made this possible.

“Really and truly, I want to thank the Workers’ Union for coming up here and trying to help us. Without you all, I don’t think we wouldv’e been able to get this done by ourselves.”

General Secretary of the BWU Toni Moore who said that the BWU would be standing in solidarity with the KFC employees, disclosed that similar complaints were heard at the Hastings and Warrens branches.

“This section of the BWU is in solidarity with the workers here at Oistins.”

“We have officers deployed at Hastings and Warrens where complaints are very similar. This location, the complaints are about a stench, the complaints surround heat and that one was really the straw that broke the camel’s back and have the workers on the outside. Heat in the customer area, heat in the kitchen as you would imagine ten times worst.”