Victim in Endeavour shooting rushed to surgery Loop Barbados

A 25-year-old man was shot about his body while standing outside a residence at Endeavour, near Orange Hill, St James tonight.

The incident reportedly occurred about 6:30 pm.

Police are reporting that the victim was shot about his body by another man whilst he was standing outside the house.

He was transported to a medical facility by private transport. He was reported to be in stable condition and was receiving surgery.

Investigations are ongoing.

This was the second shooting reported for August 30, by the Barbados Police Service. The first, at King’s Gap, was deadly.