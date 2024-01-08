Victim collapses outside his home, gunmen flee the scene on foot Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Victim collapses outside his home, gunmen flee the scene on foot Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

PM Explains: Why is Integrity in Public Life Act proclamation delayed?

Victim collapses outside his home, gunmen flee the scene on foot

PM Mottley sees no grounds for dismissing Deputy PM over cheque

Theatre lecturer, actress, author Sonia Williams has died

Chattel House Soaps soothes and improves skin

Brunch De Noel delivers an unforgettable New Year’s experience

Fogging programme targets Christ Church and St Michael

InterCaribbean launches Barbados-Jamaica flight

Barbados Prime Minister reshuffles Cabinet

2024 ICC T20 World Cup fixtures announced

Monday Jan 08

26°C
Barbados News

Police issue a witness appeal

Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Police are today continuing investigations into a late night shooting in Coverley Terrace, which occurred around 10:39 pm last evening.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) report the shooting incident occurred on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Coverley Terrace, Christ Church.

According to the police report submitted to media today, Monday, January 8, the victim is a man who is in his early 30’s. Police say he was on his way home from his neighbour’s house when he was attacked and shot at by two unknown men. Both men then ran away from the area.

The victim fell in his driveway having received several injuries to his lower body.

He was subsequently transported for emergency medical attention in a private car. Investigations are continuing into this matter.

Police are issuing an appeal for anyone, who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations, to call the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

PM Explains: Why is Integrity in Public Life Act proclamation delayed?

Barbados News

Victim collapses outside his home, gunmen flee the scene on foot

Barbados News

PM Mottley sees no grounds for dismissing Deputy PM over cheque

More From

Barbados News

Theatre lecturer, actress, author Sonia Williams has died

NCF mourns the passing of performance arts educator and multiple-award winning actor, director

Barbados News

See also

Cooke-Alleyne realises childhood dream

Barbara Cooke-Alleyne appointed as a High Court judge

Sport

West Indies to open T20 World Cup against Papua New Guinea on June 2

Co-hosts West Indies have been drawn in a group with New Zealand for the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup.
West Indies and New Zealand will be in Group C, one of four five-team pools with Afghanistan, Papua

Travel

Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners

Federal officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners until they are inspected after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in t

Travel

InterCaribbean launches Barbados-Jamaica flight

Non-stop service between Bridgetown and Kingston starts next month

Barbados News

Fogging programme targets Christ Church and St Michael

The Vector Control Unit will continue its fogging programme next week in Christ Church and St Michael, following a short break during the Yuletide season.
The Unit will concentrate its mosquito era