Victim collapses outside his home, gunmen flee the scene on foot Loop Barbados

Police are today continuing investigations into a late night shooting in Coverley Terrace, which occurred around 10:39 pm last evening.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) report the shooting incident occurred on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Coverley Terrace, Christ Church.

According to the police report submitted to media today, Monday, January 8, the victim is a man who is in his early 30’s. Police say he was on his way home from his neighbour’s house when he was attacked and shot at by two unknown men. Both men then ran away from the area.

The victim fell in his driveway having received several injuries to his lower body.

He was subsequently transported for emergency medical attention in a private car. Investigations are continuing into this matter.

Police are issuing an appeal for anyone, who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations, to call the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.