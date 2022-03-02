Veteran bandleader questioning execution of festival | Loop Barbados

Crop Over stakeholders are rejoicing at the return of the festival after a two-year hiatus, but the past president of the Barbados Association of Masqueraders is adopting a ‘wait and see approach’ until meeting with the National Cultural Foundation (NCF).

Speaking to Loop News, Chetwyn Stewart said that the announcement was “kind of late but it is better than nothing”.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced on Saturday, February 26, the cultural festival will return, specifically Foreday Morning and Grand Kadooment. However, revellers will not be heading to Spring Garden Highway, but the jumps will be decentralised to ensure safety; held at eight venues across the island.

While thankful for the resumption of Crop Over, Stewart voiced that the last-minute announcement was “difficult” for bandleaders and designers who would need to conceptualise designs, prepare costumes and additional elements needed to play mas.

He also highlighted that the eight venues will take away from the true essence of Foreday Morning and Grand Kadooment, and playing mas on the streets. He stressed that the jump to Spring Garden was part of the experience whereby locals and visitors lined up for a glimpse of the innovative designs and revelry.

Speaking specifically to Grand Kadooment, Stewart said: “We would prefer to go into one large location with all the bands and do one thing.”

“Grand Kadooment cannot happen in multiple venues. Events can happen in multiple venues, but you got to call it something else. It is not Grand Kadooment.”

“If the bands are not together and the spectacle is not there, and the energy and vibe is not there, it is not Grand Kadooment. It is just an event like what other people do already – a private jump.”

Referring to Trinidad and Tobago’s holding a scaled-down carnival this year, Stewart noted that future discussions with the National Cultural Foundation will explore the feasibility of mas bands.

“We have to meet and put our heads together and see what is the best way to go forward so the overseas visitors will know what exactly they are coming to,” he insisted.

Stewart also contended the eight venues will lead competition amongst band leaders, with some revellers choosing to go to a specific venue because it might be more popular.

“At the end of the day, if you give people the option to go to different venues, people are going to want to choose and somebody then will be disadvantaged. If I am in a venue with certain bands that may not be as popular, I would want to go to the other venue.

“You would have disadvantaged bands like Betty [West], Gwenyth [ Squires] because the bands like myself [PowerXFour] who are also promoters, I can go and hire the best of entertainment…that is not our objective,” he said.

Touching on the planning for Foreday Morning, Stewart told Loop News that the decentralisation of j’ouvert was not unusual, with several private jumps held on Foreday Morning across the island.