Very competitive 40th Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup Loop Barbados

The race is scheduled for 6:10 pm, Saturday, March 4, 2023

Loop Sports

March 4, 2023 12:46 PM ET – Updated

Sandy Lane Gold Cup 2023 Is Anyone’s Race

[Editor’s Note: Winning video added below article]

The 40th anniversary Sandy Lane Gold Cup race is set for today, Saturday, March 4, 2023, and it is setting up to be a very exciting and very competitive one for the history’s books.

With iconic, veteran jockey Patrick Husbands and multi-winning Gold Cup jockey Jalon Samuels in the saddle for the race are amongst the riders for the biggest race of the day.

The 2023 Sandy Lane Gold Cup is an over 8.95-furlong run on turf and this year it has a purse of BBD $214,000 plus subscriptions. It’s the biggest purse for the day on the cards.

Persons are already gathered at the Garrison Savannah from before 10 am for the 1pm start of the race day.

XL Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup

3-Year-olds and over

1 VIVIDLY (GB) jockey R Bowen trainer C Williams

2 AMERICAN DIAMOND (USA) (TND) jockey R.W. Walcott trainer S Joseph Jr.

3 SO SUAVE (IRE) (TND) jockey A Bishop trainer J M Cozier

4 IT’S A GAMBLE (USA) (T) jockey J Samuel trainer R Lovell

5 TALLAHA TCHIEBRIDGE (USA) (TND) jockey P Husbands BSS trainer S Joseph Jr.

6 BRILLIANT NEWS (IRE) (T) jockey R Williams trainer A Nunes

7 BODIE TAP (USA) (B) jockey S Levey trainer R Lovell

8 RENAISSANCE FROLIC (USA) (T) jockey K Carter trainer A Nunes

9 MO HAWK (USA) (BTND) jockey R Hughes trainer R Peirce SCM

Watch the win below:

