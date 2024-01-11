Vendor charged for assaulting police officer, drugs Loop Barbados

A vendor has been charged for assaulting a police officer in Swan Street, The City.

Forty-one-year-old Jason Omar Desmond Trotman of Fordes Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District A Magistrate’s Court on Friday, January 6 for several offences.

He was charged with assaulting Police Constable Kiana Brito, occasioning her actual bodily harm on January 5, as well as, possession and trafficking of cannabis and intent to supply.

Trotman pleaded guilty to the drug offences. He was placed on a bond for six months to keep the peace and if breached, he is required to pay BBD $750 or spend 30 days in prison.

The vendor was instructed to not to go to Swan Street, The City until the matters are concluded.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on January 18, for the assault of Police Constable Brito.