Velodrome proposed for Bushy Park | Loop Barbados

Plans are before the Town and Country Planning Office for the construction of a velodrome at Bushy Park.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith revealed Government was waiting on approval yesterday, Wednesday, March 16.

Griffith reiterated Government’s commitment to constructing a new national stadium and a standalone velodrome in St Philip, during a virtual press conference to mark the historic signing of Barbadian cyclist Josh Kelly to California-based pro-cycling team Miami Blazers,

While commending the Barbadian cyclist for making history, the Minister of Sport asserted Government sought to invest in the sport. He disclosed that the National Sports Council is planning to appoint a coach to promote cycling in schools islandwide.

“We believe if this is to be sustainable and if we are to have Josh replicated across the country, that we must be the ones to take control and be the ministry to further sports at the level it is supposed to be,” Griffith remarked.

Relaying his hopes for a Barbadian cyclist to snatch a medal at the Commonwealth Games in July this year, the sports minister added; “this is extremely important because cycling may not be seen as one of the sexy sports that we have in the country but we are aware of where it can take it.”

Griffith insisted that the development of “a vibrant and sustainable sports industry” was a top priority, and noted that greats such as Josh Kelly will help inspire future sportsmen and take the sector to the next level.

“It is expected that over the next couple of years, that cycling will have that spot in terms of a standalone and Josh you are right now the person, it is on your shoulders. It may be heavy but I know you are up to the task…because your success will ensure that other youngsters who are coming will aspire to reach where you are now at,” he said.