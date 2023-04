The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

A serious one-vehicle accident has happened along Two Mile Hill near Ilaro Court, St Michael.

The accident which ended with a black hatchback Nissan overturned on its roof, occurred around 5pm today, Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The airbags deployed in the crash and ambulance arrived on the scene about 5:50pm.

Police are at the scene up to 7pm.

The accident happened in almost the very same spot where three women died in a fatal crash back in 2015.