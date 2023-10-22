Vehicle flips, lands on side in St Patrick’s Loop Barbados

Drivers are being urged to exercise caution as they approach the St Patrick’s roundabout in Christ Church.

Ambulance personnel were on the scene of a vehicular accident around 1:15am, today, Monday, October 23, 2023.

On SUV was on its right side in the roundabout on the Eastern side. There were two other cars with hazard lights on as well, on along the exit to Charnocks and the other on the Hill going towards Fairview.

The eastern side of the roundabout was impassable.

Motorists heading towards Charnocks should divert and seek alternate routes.