Vector Control Unit targets two parishes this week Loop Barbados

The parishes of St Michael and Christ Church will be targeted this week, when the Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness conducts more fogging exercises.

On Monday, April 8, the unit will spray districts in St Michael, including Field Road, Factory Avenue, Parkinson Field, Rock Avenue, Rock Close, Wildey Road, Wildey Garden, Terrace Road, East Terrance Avenues 1 to 3, Newton Crescent, and St Ann’s Road.

It will then visit Christ Church on Tuesday, April 9, and fog Kingsland Gardens, Kingsland Heights, Kingsland Park, Kingsland Drive, and surrounding areas.

The team will return to St Michael on Wednesday, April 10, when Smith Avenue, Main Port Road, Stanley Terrace, Golden Rock Road, and Pine East West Road will be fogged.

On Thursday, April 11, the following communities in Christ Church will be sprayed: Kingsland Drive, Wotton Terrace, Salvation Army Drive, and neighbouring districts.

The fogging exercise for the week will conclude on Friday, April 12, in Salvation Army Drive, Best Road, Plum Grove, Water Street, Newton Industrial Park and surrounding areas.

Fogging takes place from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm daily. Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter. Children should not be allowed to play in the spray.

Members of the public are advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, it will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time.