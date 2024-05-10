Vector Control Unit targets St Michael and Christ Church next week Loop Barbados

The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness will carry out its fogging exercise in St Michael and Christ Church next week, which is being observed as Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week.

The Unit will visit the following districts in St Michael, on Monday, May 13:

Chelston Cross Gap, Chelston Avenue and Garden, Tamarind Avenue, Chapel Place, Dalkeith Village, Seamen Village, Bullens Avenue, Paddock Road and avenues, Kings Village, Deighton Road, and Gooding Land and avenues.

The team will spray a number of districts in Christ Church on Tuesday, May 14. They are Dayrells Road, Brathwaite Gap, Gooding Road, Plum Close, Overdene Drive, Ventnor Gardens, and environs.

The parish of Christ Church will be targeted for the remainder of the week. On Wednesday, May 15, Gibbons Boggs, Pegwell Boggs Main Road, Ealing Grove, Sebago Drive, Alexis Drive, Casuarina Drive, Semicircular Drive, and surrounding areas will be sprayed.

The next day, Thursday, May 16, the Unit will go into Wilcox Ridge, Gibbons Terrace, Platinum Heights, Wilcox Hill, and Holbourne Terrace.

The fogging exercise for the week will conclude on Friday, May 17, when the team visits Pleasant View Drive, Ozone Drive, Sunrise Close and Drive, Windy Ridge, Country View Drive, Cane View Drive, Fair Winds Drive, Providence, Highway R and environs.

Fogging takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 OM daily. Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter. Children should not be allowed to play in the spray.

Members of the public are advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time.