Vector Control Unit targets St James, St Michael ans St Thomas Loop Barbados

The Vector Control Unit continues it’s mosquito eradication efforts in three parishes this week, when it conducts it’s fogging exercise.

The team will start in St James and St Michael on Monday, February 12, when it sprays Airlie Tenantry Road No.1 and No.2, Husbands New Development, Husband Crescent, Clerview Heights, Clermont Gardens, Clerpark, Warrens Park South.

The next day, Tuesday, February 13, the following districts in St James will be targeted: Crystal Heights, Meadowville Heights, Prior Park Crescent South, Coral Glades, Warrens Park North, and neighbouring districts.

The unit will visit the parish of St Thomas on Wednesday, February 14, and focus it’s attention on Edge Hill Heights, White Hall Road, Country View, and surrounding areas. It will return to that parish on Thursday, February 15, and fog Edge Hill Terrace, Melrose Road, Grand View Heights, and Hill View Drive.

The fogging exercise for the week will conclude on Friday, February 16, when the team visits Arch Hall and Seaview, in St Thomas.

Members of the public are reminded:

Fogging takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 pm daily.To open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter. Children should not be allowed to play in the spray.Completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time.

The Unit has completed their mosquito eradication efforts in some St Phillip, Christ Church, St Michael and St Thomas areas for the year thus far.