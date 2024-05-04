Vector Control Unit targets Christ Church next week Loop Barbados

The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness will target the parish of Christ Church next week, when it conducts its fogging exercise.

The Unit will start in the following districts on Monday, May 6:

Maxwell Hill Road, Cane Vale Road, Hythe Gardens, Ashby Avenue Road, Bamboo Road, Craigg Road, Beckles Road, and Harmony Hall.

The next day, Tuesday, May 7, Durants Road, Durants Crescent, Durants Garden, Lloyds Court, Callenders Park, Callenders Crescent, Cherry Avenue, Hibiscus Avenue, and surrounding areas will be fogged.

The team will then visit Newton Terrace Avenues, Ridge Avenue, Hilltop Crescent, Almond Grove, Kings Court, Evelyn Land, and Lodge Road on Wednesday, May 8.

On Thursday, May 9, Pegwell Park, Pegwell Gardens, Waverly Road, Pegwell Boggs Main Road, Hill View Road, Thornbury Hill, and neighbouring communities will be sprayed.

The fogging exercise for the week will conclude on Friday, May 10, in Atkins Land, Greenland Enterprise, Abbey Gardens, Gibbons Boggs, Pegwell Boggs Main Road, and Hill View Road.

Fogging takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 PM, daily.

Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter.

Children should not be allowed to play in the spray.

Members of the public are advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time.