Vector Control Unit fogging programme targets four parishes Loop Barbados

Emphasis will be placed on four parishes next week when the Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness continues its fogging exercise.

The programme starts in St. Michael on Monday, December 4, with fogging at Lower Burney, Cutting Road, Mount Friendship Road and the environs.

On Tuesday, December 5, the team will journey to St. Joseph, where Horse Hill, Orange Cottage, Vaughns Road 1, 2 and 3, Easy Hall, Bowling Alley Hill and the environs will be sprayed.

The following day, Wednesday December 6, attention will shift to St. Philip where fogging will occur at Hill Drive, Apple Hall, Bottom Bay Road, Terrace Drive, Bottom Drive, Bay Drive, Ocean Drive and the environs.

On Thursday, December 7, the team will spray the St. James districts of Jamestown Park, First and Second Street, Cherry Ave., Frangipani Row, Carnation Row, Orchid Row, Oleander Row and environs.

Fogging culminates on Friday, December 8, with a return to St Michael. The areas to be visited are Bank Hall, Dash Gap with Avenues, Quarry Road, Industry Road, Kew Road and the surrounding districts.

Fogging takes place 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm daily.

Householders are asked to assist in the control of the Andes aegypti mosquito and are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter. Persons with respiratory problems are asked to protect themselves from inhaling the spray.

Pedestrians and motorists should proceed with caution when encountering fogging operations on the street and parents are instructed to prohibit children from playing in the dog or running behind the fogging machine.

Members of the public are advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected as soon as possible.