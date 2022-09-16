VC Bird International Airport to close ahead of TS Fiona’s impact Loop Barbados

Commercial flights in and out of the V C Bird International Airport in Antigua and Barbuda will cease from 5 pm in anticipation of the impact of Tropical Storm Fiona.

The Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority said it expects to reopen the airport from 7 am on September 17.

Travellers affected by the cancellation have been advised to contact their airline.

Regional carrier LIAT has suspended the following flights to and from Antigua:

September 16, 2022

o Li392/393 from Barbados to Antigua

o Li 393 from St Vincent to Antigua

o Li 393 from St Lucia to Antigua

Photo: NOAA

September 17, 2022

o Li 327 from Antigua to St. Kitts

o Li 327 from St Kitts to St Lucia

Antigua and Barbuda and several territories in the Northern Leeward Islands are under a Tropical Storm Warning.

At 8 am, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said TS Fiona’s centre was located 285 kilometres east of Guadeloupe.

NHC said data from its Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that TS Fiona’s winds remain near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the system’s centre of circulation.