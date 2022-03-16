VAT removed from tampons and sanitary towels | Loop Barbados

In a historic move aimed at reducing the financial pressures citizens face, while fulfilling a manifesto promise, Government will remove value-added tax (VAT) on essential care and critical items from April 1.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced on Monday, March 14, that all sanitary towels and tampons, baby and adult diapers, antiperspirants, vitamins and multi-minerals will be zero-rated for VAT purposes. The zero-rated VAT will also apply to several items used to control non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as chronic diabetes. These include Glucerna, Ensure, Enterex, Pediasure, and more.

“This is a long-overdue measure that I am proud to introduce and another component of protecting our people, shielding our people from the cost of living increases,” said Prime Minister Mottley.

During her budgetary address, the Barbados Prime Minister stated that these tax relief measures will help to ease families and shield Barbadians. She stated that the Department of Commerce will be publishing a list showing the movement of prices every two weeks so businesses and locals can “see what prices are out there”.

“I have asked similarly that monthly reports be prepared for submission to the Cabinet, and through the Ministry of Labour to the Social Partnership, so as to ensure that the sacrifice being borne by the taxpayers, that I have announced today, genuinely reaches the pockets of Barbadians where we need to reach and are not used as part and particle as part of the profit to be incurred by the persons selling these products.

“My intent Sir, is to ensure that the reduction in prices is genuinely passed through to consumers,” said Mottley.