Valor made a 2024 comeback with a seamless sunrise breakfast party

It was a breakfast party that ran true to its name, making a brave comeback and providing an unforgettably, seamless 2024 experience.

After encountering a number of challenges last year, the promoters behind Valor Sunrise Breakfast Party showed their mettle and restored patrons’ faith in their well-established brand.

Many boxes were checked this year for the many patrons who flocked to the early morning party. There were no long lines of traffic into the venue. Parking was a breeze and there were more than sufficient spaces to accommodate drivers. Entry into the venue was seamless, with no bottle neck and no delays. The many breakfast stations were well-stocked and replenished and lines were virtually non-existent. Bars were also well-stocked, manned and strategically placed throughout the venue. To top it all off, service was exceptional throughout.

In addition to the multitude of improvements to the entire Valor experience, the actual ‘Mango Plot’ at the National Botanical Gardens hit Caribbean breakfast fete gold. With the soaring temperatures being recorded almost daily, the ample shade provided by the trees provided coveted respite from the extreme heat. The plot was cool and expansive enough for patrons to party in comfort throughout the near six-hour-long breakfast fete.

The premium food-inclusive fete featured top chefs like Creig Greenidge who provided delectable bites for patrons. Those inclined to capture their on-site moments had a number of vibrantly decorated photo stations from which to choose. Drinks, although not free, were still free-flowing and diverse at the bars. The fete featured a cast of some of the island’s hottest deejays, including co-promoter Dj Ras himself.

But the Valor experience was elevated a level with their live entertainment line-up which featured one of Barbados’s top entertainers -Rupee. Welcomed on stage with screams from the ladies, he unleashed his musical repertoire and thrilled attendees with favourites like Insomnia, Tempted to Touch and I’m A Bajan. Grateful Co had the women in the palm of his hands and they clamoured for the roses he distributed during his riveting set.

DJ Salt succeeded in taking the feting fever up a notch but not from behind his usual wheels of steel. At Valor, he hit the stage as part of the live entertainment and delivered a highly energetic set with favourites like BoomFlick, Unfair Me and his 2024 hit As Ya Should. Also included in the line up was Mole who teamed up with Brucelee Almightee with a mixture of their collabs and individual tunes. While Faith represented well for the women, it was clear Tionne Hernandez came well-equipped with her Starta Pack and worked her musical magic.

Speaking to Loop Entertainment after the event, co-promoter Shayne ‘Dj Ras’ Edwards indicated that the feedback had been “extremely positive” and patrons had expressed their excitement about future events.

In light of the challenges encountered last year, Edwards stressed that they did not focus on improving any one area but reviewed everything to provide a seamless experience in 2024.

“We focused on the entire patron experience. We looked at absolutely everything because our goal was truly to take things to a new level. Valor remains a food-only inclusive event. However, we would describe this year’s event as having enhancements. We refined the Valor experience and made some internal changes that really shaped what Valor looked like this year. Any issue highlighted last year was addressed so that when people attended the event this year, it would be noticeable that we listened,” he stated.

The well-known DJ expressed gratitude to the patrons of Valor for their continued support.

“We are immensely grateful and humbled by the support we continue to receive. Valor has a strong ‘Day One’ crowd and we want to take the time to thank them for continuously cheering us on. Each year, we also see many new faces who get equally excited about the brand, and that’s really what keeps us going. We are thankful that our patrons choose our event,” he said.